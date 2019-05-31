Ahead of taking charge of Defence Ministry, Rajnath to visit National War Memorial tomorrow

-
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit National War Memorial on Saturday before taking charge of his ministry.
"Shall visit the National War Memorial tomorrow morning and pay tributes to our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation. Later I shall be formally taking charge as the RM of this country," Rajnath said in a tweet.
"Look forward to further strengthen National Security and Defence," he added.
Earlier, it was reported that three services -- Army, Air Force and Navy have prepared a presentation for the new Defence Minister about their plans for modernisation.
Rajnath will take over from Nirmala Sitharaman who has been allotted the Finance ministry.
During the first term of Modi government, Rajnath had handled the Home ministry.
