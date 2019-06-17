AI to begin services from Dehradun to Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata

-
Air India will soon begin flight services from Dehradun to Mumbai, Varanasi and Kolkata, according to the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India, Ashwani Lohani.
Lohani discussed the same during his courtesy meeting with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Kumar Rawat at the latter's residence on Sunday.
Apart from increasing air connectivity in tourist destinations of the state, the expansion of airstrips at Chaukhutia, Gauchar, Chinyalisaud and Naini Saini for air services were also discussed during the meeting.
