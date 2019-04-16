Shah accuses Left of inciting violence against BJP workers in Kerala

on Tuesday accused the Left (LDF) government of fanning violence against BJP and RSS workers in the state.

"More than 120 BJP and RSS workers have been killed in The maximum number of killings took place in your district (Kannur). Around 525 incidents of mob lynching and violence have taken place," Shah said at a rally here.

"The government has unleashed violence on the devotees of Sabarimala at the pretexts of the Supreme Court's order. What message does the Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) want to send through the violence on the devotees?" he added.

He claimed that the was not able to develop Kerala at an expected scale, despite the Centre giving nearly Rs 2 lakh crore for the southern state's development in the last five years.

" gave Rs 45,393 crore under the 13th However, in five years, NDA government gave Rs 1.98 lakh crore to Kerala under the 14th Finance Commission," Shah said.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition's 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), Shah stressed that while the parties, including the BJP, stands united under the NDA alliance, the Opposition was still busy in cobbling an alliance to take on the ruling party.

"Under Modi's leadership, BJP and other parties in NDA stand united. But and others are busy doing a 'mahagathbandhan'," the said.

He claimed that was "finished" in the entire country, and the was "finished" in the world.

"If this country is to be taken forward to achieve greater heights, then it is only the BJP which can do so," Shah asserted.

Kerala with 20 Lok Sabha seats goes to polls on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

