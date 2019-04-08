Modi is suppressing regional parties by misusing institutions: Deve Gowda

Launching an attack on Narendra Modi, former (Secular) chief HD on Monday alleged that he is trying to suppress regional parties by misusing institutions. "In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi could galvanise huge majority. Modi's misrule in these five years pulled all secular parties together. In Karnataka, we joined hands with after 10 years. The country needs an alternative. Twenty-three parties came together against Modi," said while speaking at an election campaign in support of

"His image is falling down after lost three state elections and many by-elections. Modi is misusing all institutions like CBI, ED and Income Tax to suppress regional parties," he added.

The JD(S) chief further accused the of harassing the Opposition leaders by misusing the Income-tax department.

"In Karnataka, my two grandsons are contesting elections. Nearly 24 raids have been conducted. Even today, more than 300 officers are on and are also facing similar conditions. In West Bengal, Mamata is being harassed," he said.

"He says all are joining hands to fight against him. He thinks he is the only honest man and all other parties are corrupt. Corruption is rampant in his own state," added.

The former said that Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu persuaded all regional leaders to come together against BJP-led NDA.

"NCBN (Naidu) is a senior leader; he tried to persuade all regional leaders to come on a platform against NDA. Almost all parties have joined it. Modi is a problem to the federal system. I told Babu (Naidu) to take initiative and he is also being targeted by Modi. He (Modi) has identified his political rivals and destroying them," he said.

Asked whether will get a majority in General elections, Deve Gowda said, "They will not get this much seat this time. Now he is in search of new parties. The person who brought to such heights on false promises, he himself is now searching for friends.

