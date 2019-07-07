Alex Rodriguez consoles Jennifer Lopez, turns down rumours of tensions

Falsifying all the rumours of any tensions brewing up between the two, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have proved that they are a real couple!

Lopez who is currently on her 'It's My Party' tour recently uploaded a video from her ongoing 'It's My Party' tour which reflected on a rather empathetic and caring side of her fiancee Rodriguez, according to E! News.

"It was a tough show for me," the singer said to Rodriguez after she was unhappy with one of her shows.

She later explained that she got hit and started bleeding while on stage to which the former basketball player replied with, "It was the best show I've seen so far. You guys killed it. And you showed why you're a champion, baby."

He added, "You were down and you still came back up and had the best show."

While Lopez who was holding her tears back said, "I'm not happy with myself."

"You don't see how great you are. You really have no idea," Rodriguez said reassuring her lady.

"Baby, nobody's looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound," he added.

It wasn't long ago that rumours surfaced that things might not be going that smooth for the two.

"Friends have seen them argue frequently. There's a lot of passion in their relationship, which helps and hurts the pair - especially when their personalities clash because you just know a blowup is about to ensue," a source close to the couple told Fox News.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March this year. Alex proposed her while on vacation with a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring.

