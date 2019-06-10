Ali Stroker makes history as first person on wheelchair to win Tony Award

made history by becoming the first in a wheelchair to win a

The 31-year-old won best-featured in a musical award for her outstanding role as Annie in Rogers and Hammerstein's 'Oklahoma!'

The dedicated her prestigious award to disabled children. "This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena," she said during her acceptance speech.

The award night was also a memorable one for her entire team as the musical's production also won the award in the best revival of a musical category, reported E Online.

She debuted in the year 2015 playing Anna in the musical 'Spring Awakening'.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Stroker was left paralyzed from the chest down after she met with an accident at the age of two.

