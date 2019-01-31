LPG cylinder to cost Rs 30 less

The central government on Thursday announced that price of non-subsidised domestic LPG will be reduced by Rs 30 per cylinder.

The reduced price will be effective from February 1.

"The price of Non-Subsidised LPG at will decrease by Rs 30 per cylinder w.e.f. 1st February 2019, due to fall in price of LPG in the international market and strengthening of US$-rupee exchange rate. Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs 30 per cylinder. Domestic LPG consumer will now be required to make an upfront cash payment of Rs.659 per cylinder in place of Rs.689 per cylinder," said Kalikrishna M, (Corporate Communications), Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Stating that the reduction is on account of GST impact on the decrease in the price of Non-Subsidised LPG, the IOCL further informed that the Effective Price after subsidy to the consumer will reduce by Rs.1.46 per cylinder, from Rs. 494.99 in January 2019 to Rs.493.53 for the month of February 2019.

On January 6, the central government had informed that over six crore LPG connections have been disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

