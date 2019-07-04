Allahabad HC rejects petition seeking CBI inquiry into 2018 PSC-J exam

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected a petition demanding a CBI inquiry into the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UP-PSC) Judicial Service recruitment exam, 2018.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mittal and Saral Srivastava dismissed the petition filed by Anurag Tripathi and 141 others demanding the cancellation of the results of the PSC-J.

The petitioners alleged that rampant corruption took place in the commission during the time the exams for the PSC-J were held.

They demanded cancellation of the results and also asked for an investigation into alleged inconsistencies in the exam.

State Advocate General Ajit Kumar Singh said action cannot be taken on the basis of the petition and added the arrest of the examination controller did not provide any ground to question the authenticity of the exam.

The bench refused to interfere in the matter citing a lack of evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)