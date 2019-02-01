Shah takes potshot at Congress' farm loan waiver, says govt's Kisan Samman Nidhi more lasting solution

-
-
Aiming a thinly-veiled jibe at the Congress over their farm-loan waivers, BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a more long-term solution for farmers' plights and will play a big role in doubling their income.
"This move will prove to be very helpful for doubling farmer's income because it will also help those farmers who do not take loans. Bank loans are waived off just once, and it only helps those who take loans," said Shah while addressing the media here after Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the budget in the Lok Sabha today.
"There are crores of farmers who do not take loans, around 50 per cent, this scheme will help them as well. It will help them every year. I believe, this will support farmers for a long time," he added.
The BJP president said that the budget will boost development in the country and has met the expectations of all farmers, labourers and middle class.
While saying that welfare of cows is highlighted in the country's Constitution, Shah hailed the formation of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog.
He further said that the budget includes the biggest provision for the Defence sector since the country's Independence.
"The highest amount of funds has been sanctioned under this budget. By doing this, the Narendra Modi-government has demonstrated its commitment towards security. I believe the One Rank One Pension and this record amount of funds will go a long way to secure the country," Shah said.
He said that the Prime Minister has exceeded the expectations of the middle-class by doubling the slab of non-taxable income to Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6.5 lakh for those who invest in provident funds and prescribed equities.
Over three crore middle-class taxpayers will be exempted with this measure.
