Almora: Ramganga river water level rises after cloud burst, alert issued

An alert has been issued in the Almora region of Uttrakhand with the water levels in Ramganga river here rising after a cloud burst on Sunday.

In Kheeda village of the district water flooded many houses due to continuous rain in the area.

There are also reports of many cow-shelters being affected and animal deaths due to sudden rain.

One person is also said to be missing from the area, following the inclement weather condition. SDRF teams are keeping a watch on the situation.

Earlier in the day, one person lost his life after a cloud burst hit Lambagad village in Gairsain here.

Local administration officers reached the spot after getting the information about the cloudburst.

