Ambala BJP legislator raises slogans against Haryana police

Chaos erupted at a meeting here on Monday after BJP MLA shouted slogans against the in the presence of state Transport Lal Panwar.

The MLA resorted to oppose his own government's police force in full public view after a youth showed injury marks at meeting, which was presided over by Panwar.

When the youth unbuttoned his shirt and showed Panwar the injury marks, he asked of Police to take action against the accused cops.

The police officer, however, said that he would take any action only after investigating the allegations. On this, an irked Goel started raising slogans against the district police.

The later directed the SP to suspend three policemen accused of beating up the youth.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, MLA Goel said, "We have been receiving several complaints against for the past six months. We have complaints that vehicles coming from other states are stopped and several tactics are adapted to issue challans."

He alleged that the youth was beaten up after he protested against the police's bias in issuing challans.

The MLA continued, "They issued him a challan but let many other vehicles go without checking. When the youth started filming a video of the vehicle checking process, policemen took him inside a police station and beat him up."

He also alleged that the police framed the youth in a false case of possessing an illegal weapon.

Meanwhile, Panwar said he would take up the matter with Chief

