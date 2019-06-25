JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

S Korea mulling additional aid to global agencies for helping N Korea

K'taka: Farmers' strike enters day 5; Irrigation Min says 'nothing in our hands'
Business Standard

Don't relate Ram Rahim's parole appeal with elections: Haryana Jail Minister

ANI  |  General News 

Haryana Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Tuesday said that people should not relate Ram Rahim's parole appeal to the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

"Do not link it with the elections. If we had such intentions, we would have released him before the Lok Sabha elections," Panwar said.

Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving life imprisonment in Rohtak's Sunaria jail for the murder of a journalist and 20 years in prison for raping two of his women followers, had sought parole in a letter to the jail authorities.

"Every convict has the right to seek parole after a year. He made a request, which we forwarded to the Sirsa district administration. Further actions will be taken based on the DM's report," Panwar added.

His parole appeal was sent by the jail authorities to the district administration which, in turn, had forwarded it to the Haryana government.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on the other hand, refused to comment on the development until after he has reviewed the report.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 14:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU