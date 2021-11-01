Amit Shah inaugurates 4.18 km long elevated corridor in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated 4.18 kilometres long elevated corridor from Gota Flyover to Science City Box in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.
Earlier on Sunday, Shah launched the Dairy Sahakar scheme at Gujarat's Anand with the overall objectives of doubling the farmers' income and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He also addressed Amul's 75th foundation day in Anand.
Shah also addressed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) programme at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Sunday.
