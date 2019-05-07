Amitabh and Emraan starrer mystery thriller to commence shooting

-
-
Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer untitled mystery thriller is set to start shooting on May 10.
Indian Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the news through his Twitter handle.
"Anand Pandit's Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer - a mystery thriller [not titled yet] - will commence shooting from 10 May 2019... Directed by Rumi Jaffrey... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 21 Feb 2020 release," he captioned.
Rumi Jaffrey, who is directing the film, has earlier been credited for writing films like 'Coolie No 1', 'Hero No 1' and 'Chalte Chalte'.
Jaffrey has earlier helmed Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Gali Gali Chor Hai' and other films like 'Life Partner' and 'God Tussi Great Ho'.
Anand has previously bankrolled ventures like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Sarkar 3', 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Bazaar' and 'Total Dhamaal'.
The title of the film has not been revealed by the makers yet. As per media reports, the movie will also feature veteran actor Annu Kapoor.
The film, which is also the first one where Amitabh and Hashmi are working together, is slated to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.
Big B will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and the actor is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film 'Uyarndha Manithan' titled as 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' in Hindi.
On the other hand, Emraan has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Malayalam supernatural thriller 'Erza.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
