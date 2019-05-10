'It: Chapter Two' trailer is here and it will creep you out!

recently released the first trailer of 'It

The trailer promises more scares than the first chapter of the movie. The makers of the horror drama shared the hair-raising trailer on the movie's handle, writing, "Witness the end of Watch the new trailer now. #ITMovie."

The horror drama is a sequel to Andy Muschietti's critically acclaimed 2017 'It', which is an adaptation of Stephen King's classic horror tale of the same name.

The first trailer of the sequel is a creepy return home to Derry, (a fictional town created in the film) 27 years after the events shown in the first film. The group of friends known as the 'Loser's Club', who battled the demonic clown the Clown played by Bill Skarsgard, return to their hometown to put an end to the monster for once and for all.

The members of the 'Losers Club' are all grown up, but upon their return home, they're horrified to discover that has resurfaced after he was killed in the first installment of the film.

The first part of the trailer focuses on Marsh played by Jessica Chastain, who returns to her childhood home, which is now occupied by an elderly woman. She invites inside for tea and cookies.

"You know what they say about No one who dies here ever really dies," the elderly woman tells in the scene.

The scenes of the two having a conversation in the trailer are rife with peculiar humour and creepy vibes as the woman transforms into a bizarre creature of sorts.

The last part of the trailer reunites the 'Losers Club', reintroducing characters like played by and played by Their hometown has changed, however, Pennywise's has returned to take revenge.

The trailer is filled with scenes of the ghastly clown who is seen with his signature red balloons and peeling from people's faces, which will definitely send chills down your spine! The 2 minutes 56 seconds trailer also shows Pennywise's that feeds off fear.

However, his terror may end as the squad returns to deal with the threat once and for all.

is reprising his role as Chastain will be joined by McAvoy and as the older version of the members Beverly, and Richie Tozier, reported Variety. Their younger counterparts, played by Jaeden Lieberher, and Finn Wolfhard, will also reprise their roles in the upcoming flick.

has directed the upcoming horror film. The earlier released 'It' became a huge box office hit, earning over USD 700 million worldwide.

'It: Chapter 2' will hit the theatres on September 6.

