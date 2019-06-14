Andhra CM to demand special category status at Niti Aayog meeting

Meeting ahead of the Aayog meeting, Jagan Mohan on Friday said that he will be demanding for special category status at the Aayog meeting tomorrow.

"I took an appointment with today evening to try and prevail on him and to also soften the Prime Minister's heart on special category status that we'll definitely be asking for in tomorrow's Aayog meeting," said Jagan Mohan

"The agenda of my visit was tomorrow's NITI Aayog meeting. Tomorrow we'll be presenting our case to the NITI Aayog, which is chaired by Narendra Modi," said

Dismissing reports of the post of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker being offered to his party YSRCP, Reddy said, "First of all nothing has been asked for or offered. We haven't asked. Neither has any proposal of that sort come from any quarter. So please don't speculate these kinds of things."

met chief ministers and governors of various states from across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)