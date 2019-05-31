Andhra: Police foil Maoist attack in Vizag

The police have foiled an attack by in the agency area of Andhra Pradesh's district and arrested two persons.

Police managed to detect and remove landmines planted by who wanted to trigger a massive blast in the agency area.

of Police Attada Bapuji said, "The police found four land mines each weighing 10 kgs, planted on the Nurmati armed outpost road. The land mines were placed near Girls Ashram School."

"The police identified the hand of Pedabayalu area committee members of in this attempt. They have detained two suspected persons in this connection," he said.

