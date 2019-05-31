JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

'Decent progress' but no breakthrough in talks at Moscow, says Taliban
Business Standard

Andhra: Police foil Maoist attack in Vizag

ANI  |  General News 

The police have foiled an attack by Maoists in the agency area of Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district and arrested two persons.

Police managed to detect and remove landmines planted by Maoists who wanted to trigger a massive blast in the agency area.

Visakhapatnam district Superintendent of Police Attada Bapuji said, "The police found four land mines each weighing 10 kgs, planted on the Nurmati armed outpost road. The land mines were placed near Tribal Girls Ashram School."

"The police identified the hand of Pedabayalu area committee members of Maoists in this attempt. They have detained two suspected persons in this connection," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 04:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU