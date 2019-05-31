Bihar man lands in Delhi to sell tea as PM Modi took oath

A chaiwallah from Bihar's Muzaffarpur and a huge Modi fan landed up in the capital to show his support to Narendra Modi, who was sworn in for the second time after his spectacular win in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I sell tea in Muzaffarpur. I try to visit and sell tea wherever Modi holds a public meeting. Since the is taking oath in Delhi, I have come here. I will go back once it is over," told ANI here.

goes about selling tea here and has even painted a portrait of the leader on his torso that also sports the colours of the flag- saffron, white and green.

The tea seller also carries a dustbin on his back for customers to discard their empty cups after consuming tea. says he does so to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Modi.

