Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today

is slated to visit his Parliamentary constituency on Friday afternoon. This will be Gandhi's first visit after he won the seat in the recently held polls.

He will stay in his constituency till Sunday during which he will meet party workers and citizens. "I will be in Wayanad, starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Party workers. It's a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days," tweeted

Rahul had on May 24 expressed gratitude to the people of for choosing him as their in the

On May 31, wrote a letter to Chief Minister requesting him to order an enquiry into the 'suicide' of a from Gandhi also urged him to extend financial support to the family of the deceased.

Gandhi, who netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, won by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival (LDF)'s PP Suneer in the constituency. However, the lost his family stronghold parliamentary constituency by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)