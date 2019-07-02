Andhra Pradesh: Several injured after private bus falls into gorge in Vizianagaram

Several passengers sustained injuries after a private bus they were travelling in plunged into a gorge here at Vizianagaram on Tuesday morning, police said.

Around 25 passengers were travelling on the bus, however, the exact number of injuries are yet to be confirmed by the police.

The bus belonged to Gowrisankar travels in Vizag and it operates buses for Varanasi tour. Around 25 passengers were coming back from Varanasi. The bus was supposed to drop the passengers to Kannepudora Valasa village. However, the driver lost control of the bus and it fell down in a gorge at between Khadgavalasa and Thotapalli villages in Vizianagaram district, police said.

Soon after the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

Injured have been shifted to a hospital in Parvatipuram for treatment.

