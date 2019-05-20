Anil Rajbhar gets ministries previously held by dismissed minister OP Rajbhar

MLA and of State was on Monday given an additional charge of departments headed by (SBSP) OP who was dismissed by on the recommendation of Minister's office earlier today.

Speaking about the additional responsibilities given to him, UP said, "I will do whatever the will order."

He also lambasted his predecessor for allegedly using cuss words against workers and said, "During the elections, he used cuss words for the party workers and we cannot tolerate it."

BJP also endorsed the decision and said, "The decision (of OP Rajbhar's removal) has nothing to do with elections being over. OP Rajbhar had abused our party workers and he has said to beat them with shoes. BJP is a cadre-based party and we cannot tolerate such language."

On May 18, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against (SBSP) chief for allegedly abusing and threatening BJP workers at a public meeting on Friday in Ghazipur.

The complaint was filed by BJP earlier today at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)