Anti-BJP rally: PM afraid of united Opposition, says Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MK on Saturday claimed that the upcoming polls would be the country's second fight for Independence and that was fearful of the powrer of an united Opposition.

"Wherever is going he is fiercely attacking the Opposition. Modi is fearful of the Opposition which is why he is also cursing us. He is afraid of our unity and we must come together to safeguard India," he said while addressing the mega opposition rally organised by here.

Joining contention with Stalin, said the ruling NDA government has "institutionalised hatred and indecisiveness."

"We don't think that in past seven decades we have ever witnessed the of vengeance that we are seeing today. This government has institutionalised hatred and indecisiveness," he said.

"The Income Tax department had sent notices to Tejashwi Yadav after his father organised a rally. The government is misusing its powers. We will surely create a new and will weed out from power," he added.

Singhvi also accused the Centre of creating divisions in society.

"Our main goal is to prevent division of votes. Be it Haryana, Rajasthan, or any other state, the is the only party which has been benefited from the division of votes. The alliance between SP, BSP and was a breakthrough as they won Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana (bypoll) seats," he said.

The also spoke about BJP's Rath Yatra which was denied permission by the

" is not concerned about the lives of people, their safety and security. It just wants to create a divide among the brothers. I am very happy that both the and the did not allow the 40-day yatra of the BJP" Singhvi said.

"What you are seeing today is a rainbow of parties that has brought together different regions, languages and flavours of states" he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)