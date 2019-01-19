IRCTC case: Lalu Yadav granted regular bail

A on Saturday granted regular bail to former Railways in the IRCTC scam case.

directed the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) supremo to furnish an amount of Rs 1 lakh as a personal bail bond and one surety of like amount. Yadav is already on an interim bail while the other accused in the case are on regular bail.

Meanwhile, in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, order on regular bail plea is already reserved by the court and listed for hearing on January 28.

Lalu is facing charges of misusing his position in the allotment of a contract to a private company for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels located at Puri and Ranchi.

The prosecution report had stated that the two hotels of the Indian Railways were first transferred to IRCTC and was sub-leased to the owned by Vijay and for maintenance.

Meanwhile, the (ED) also filed a reply in the and opposed regular bail plea to all the accused in the case including Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, son and others.

ED in its reply said that the offences were affecting the economy, thereby posing the serious threat to the financial health of the country.

Whereas and family said, no one arrested during trial.

All documents seized, no vulnerable witness cited by ED and He (Laloo) is 69 year old and not well, Rabri is 63-year old. Tejaswi was in his teens when this conspiracy started, so it's matter of debate if he was in knowledge of what was going on.

