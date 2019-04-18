Anupam, SRK bond on Twitter over DDLJ

-
-
Veteran actor Anupam Kher and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's jest over growing up on social media on Thursday reminded of the "cool" father-son relationship the two shared in the 1995 film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge".
Anupam tweeted a graphic from the film, where the two can be seen saying the famous line: "O Potchi, O Koka, O Bobi, O Lola."
He captioned the clip: "Dear SRK. Suddenly missed you in New York. We have had some great times together. And then we all grew up! Love and prayers always."
SRK replied: "Arre nahi Daddy Cool! 'Grow up' hon aapke dushman (may your enemies 'grow up'). Hum dono ka dil to baccha haiji (we are young at heart). Come back home let's start with snakes and ladders and we can move to making sand castles in the air. Miss you."
On the work front, Anupam was last seen in "The Accidental Prime Minister".
Shah Rukh is currently in China to attend the 9th Beijing International Film Festival. His film "Zero" is closing the festival.
--IANS
dc/rb/bg

