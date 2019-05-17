AP: Maoists threaten TDP leaders, ask them to assure release of jailed tribals

CPI (Maoist) on Thursday threatened TDP leaders of dire consequences if the police did not release jailed tribal villagers.

In a letter addressed to Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, Kidari, Sravan Kumar, Paderu MLA Giddu Eswari and local leaders of Visakhapatnam, of CPI (Maoist) made the threat.

According to sources following the threat, the police have shifted all the said leaders to a safe place and have directed them to not travel anywhere without giving prior information.

"There are 30 tribal village people nearby Chapagadda, RV Nagar and Siribala estate. Villagers boycotted to work under the (APFDC) in 2017. Till now, the police and APFDC are filing fake cases against them in the name of Maoists supporters. Police has detained 6 members of farmers illegally on International Labours Day May 1. Till today, they were not released," the letter said.

"What's going on in the tribal area? Is it democracy or police ruling? We (Maoist) hope that TDP leaders are behind the police and extortion categories. TDP should take responsibility and release villagers immediately, if not then TDP leaders have to face the consequences for our (Maoists) actions next time," it said.

The threat comes months after Araku TDP MLA Kidari Sarweswarao and ex-MLA Siveri Soma were killed by Maoists in September 2018.

The CPI (Maoist) asserting that tribal people are fighting for their rights on the forest for the last 35 years, added, "Tribal people have protested against (APFDC) possession of coffee farms in Visakhapatnam. Both police and APFDC management should respect individuality and freedom of tribal people. But they are harassing them."

