AP: Miffed with re-polling locals stop YSRCP candidate's son from entering village

Enraged by the decision of re-polling, people of NR Kammapalli village here on Thursday prevented Mohit Reddy, son of YSR Party's candidate Reddy, from entering the village.

Women allegedly tried to attack Mohit with broom sticks. Later, Mohit along with his party workers sat at the entrance of the village to stage a protest.

TDP candidate P Nani who is contesting against from Chandragiri assembly seat also reached the spot, following which the police also arrived to pacify the tense situation.

Earlier this month, YSR candidate lodged a complaint with the EC stating that voters belonging to a particular community were not allowed to exercise their franchise when polling was conducted on April 11. Moreover, the reportedly received some complaints from other sources as well.

On Wednesday, the ECI declared the poll held on April 11 in these five stations as void and ordered re-polling on May 19.

