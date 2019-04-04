Fuel supply to Jet Airways briefly stopped at Delhi airport due to non-payment of dues

companies stopped fuel supply to for over an hour at the on Thursday due to non-payment of dues, said sources on Thursday.

According to sources, the fuel supply was stopped at 5 pm and resumed at about 6:15 pm after the assurance of the payment was given.

is suffering bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee.

The has over one billion dollars in debt and has to repay money to banks, lessors of planes and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries to its pilots.

On April 3, had said that debt-laden is currently operating less than 15 planes and its eligibility to fly on international routes needs to be examined.

Earlier on March 25, then Jet Airways had stepped down, paving way for lenders to bail out the financially troubled he set up 25 years ago.

