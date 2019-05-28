AP: RSSS begins 100km-long padyatra over water distribution

Saaguneeti (RSSS) on Tuesday launched a 100-km-long padyatra from town to demand rightful share of water for backward regions in the state.

The padayatra will be concluded on May 31 at Siddeswaram, where construction of weir is pending for a very long time.

"The government should immediately construct Leaders of unions from both and Telangana have taken part in the foot march. Construction of will provide irrigation and drinking water for Southern Telangana and six districts of and four districts of region," RSSS B Dasaratha said while speaking to media.

RSSS' demands include -- completion of Nagarjuna Sagar tail pond project, Srisailam overhead tank water should be diverted to region, Amaravati should be made free zone, setting up High Court in the regions, employment for youth, and the should hold talks with government for the construction of parallel canal to utilise Tungabhadra waters.

During the protest, the Samiti alleged that authorities of developed areas are so greedy that they deliberately open the gates of Srisailam reservoir, depriving water to Rayalaseema region. It was also pointed out that several projects were sanctioned by the government on paper, but have not been implemented till date.

"Since bifurcation, we have been denied our rightful share of water. This year, adequate water entered the Srisailam reservoir but we did not get irrigation and drinking water. We want justice," a protestor said.

Representatives of many NGOs in Rayalaseema region and representatives of various political parties have attended and expressed their solidarity to the RSSS.

