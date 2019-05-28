Faridabad: 5 accused of beating woman arrested

Police has arrested all five accused who were involved in thrashing of a woman in district, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested include two police officials and three Special Police Officers.

of Police (Law and Order) said, "Police will file a charge sheet in record time and make all efforts for a fast track trial in court so the accused are convicted early."

"Necessary directions regarding this have been issued to CP Faridabad, who has also been requested to personally monitor the investigation and subsequent trial of the case," he added.

Virk further stated, "Police had already suspended two head constables and terminated the services of three Special Police Officers after a video of the woman being beaten up by police officials appeared in media. Strongest possible action was taken in minutes of the incident coming to notice. Police is committed towards the safety and security of women in the State."

Earlier today, Ballabhgarh ACP Jaiveer Rathi had said, "The investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against the accused. Head constables Baldev and Rohit have been suspended. Three SPOs namely Krishan, Harpal, and Dinesh have been dismissed. We do not know about the details of the victim. Further action will be taken against the accused when the investigation is over."

State Commission for Women has called for strict action against the police personnel accused in the case.

