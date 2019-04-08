Apna Dal fields Pakauri Lal Kol from Robertsganj Lok Sabha seat

has fielded former Kol from parliamentary constituency in Sonbhadra, the party announced on Saturday.

Kol will be the of the Democratic Alliance candidate from the seat.

faction led by is in a coalition with and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in The party is contesting two parliamentary seats, and Mirzapur, in the eastern part of the state as per the poll pact with the BJP.

Earlier, only Anupriya Patel's candidacy from Mirzapur constituency was announced. The second seat was to be decided after due consultation with the alliance partners.

had won Mirzapur and Pratapgarh constituencies in the last

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)