Apna Dal fields Pakauri Lal Kol from Robertsganj Lok Sabha seat

Apna Dal has fielded former Lok Sabha MP Pakauri Lal Kol from Robertsganj parliamentary constituency in Sonbhadra, the party announced on Saturday.
Kol will be the joint candidate of the National Democratic Alliance candidate from the seat.
Apna Dal faction led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel is in a coalition with Bharatiya Janata Party and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh. The party is contesting two parliamentary seats, Robertsganj and Mirzapur, in the eastern part of the state as per the poll pact with the BJP.
Earlier, only party president Anupriya Patel's candidacy from Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency was announced. The second seat was to be decided after due consultation with the alliance partners.
Apna Dal had won Mirzapur and Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituencies in the last General elections.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU