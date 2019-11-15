JUST IN
Apple pulls down 181 vaping-related apps from the App Store: Report

The move comes after CDC reported at least 42 people dying from lung illness related to vaping

Apple is reportedly removing vaping-related apps from its official App Store amid growing health concerns over e-cigarettes.

According to a report on Axios, the iPhone maker is planning to remove all 181 vaping-related apps. The move comes after CDC reported at least 42 people dying from lung illness related to vaping.

While there had been no direct sales of vaping products from the Apple App Store, companion apps, which allow people to control the temperature and lighting of their vape pens, had been available. Apple stopped accepting new apps since June.
First Published: Fri, November 15 2019. 22:33 IST

