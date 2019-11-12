Asus's new AMD-powered devices aim to woo Indian millennial gamers

Taiwanese tech major Asus in partnership with chip maker AMD has rolled out a slew of computing devices in the Indian market, aimed at consumer segments including gamers.

"The notebook PC market de-grew but Asus has recorded a growth of 60 per cent. We are aiming for a 18-20 per cent market share in the consumer segment by end of 2020, driven by gaming and ultrathin devices," Asus India Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business Arnold Su told PTI.

AMD India Managing Director, Sales, Vinay Sinha also pointed out that the fastest growing segments within the consumer segment are ultrathin and gaming.

"Over 40 per cent of India are millennials and this on-the move generation is really looking for lifestyle products. This fundamental behavioral shift is making us in the industry come out with sleeker notebooks with high performance horsepower, better battery life, 4K streaming etc. In fact, this is becoming the new norm and getting standardised," he said.

Asus on Tuesday launched AMD-powered ZenBook and ZenBook Flip in India, priced Rs 59,990 onwards.

According to research firm IDC, about 3.4 million units of desktops, notebooks and workstations were shipped in India in the June 2019 quarter.

While the consumer PC market declined 14 per cent as compared to the year-ago period, the gaming PC segment grew 41.1 per cent and "continues to be one bright spot in the struggling consumer PC market", it had said.