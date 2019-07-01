JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung extends Bixby Marketplace to the US, South Korea

ANI  |  Others 

Samsung has officially introduced Bixby Marketplace in the US and South Korea. The platform allows users to add a range of services or capsules to enhance their Bixby experience, the official release notes.

The underlying idea is to provide a more tailored experience by learning what you like to do and then work with your favourite apps and services to get tasks done faster. For example, if you ask Bixby 'Get me a ride to San Francisco airport, the digital assistant will ask you to pick one of the supported Rideshare capsules.

The Marketplace includes apps such as Google Maps, Spotify, iHeartRadio, NPR, Yelp, and more. Developers will continue to add more capsules over the next few months.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 21:52 IST

