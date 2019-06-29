Can't afford BMW? Now, 3D print your own Vision M Next model

JUST IN
BMW, the luxury car maker is now offering you a chance to 3D print its Vision M Next concept car.

According to Autoblog, BMW has published a page with a 3D-printing data set, wallpapers, a poster, and a sound file of the Vision M Next under acceleration.

With the set, you will be able to 3D print an accurate model in any size. This basically means you can use an industrial-sized print to create a life-sized model.

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 23:18 IST

