Peter Dinklage says he correctly guessed Tyrion's fate in GOT finale

While fans are dying to know how 'Game of Thrones' (GOT) would end, says he was spot on about the kismet of his character ' Lannister' in the final season of the show.

Speaking to Weekly, Peter said, "This is the first time ever that I didn't skip to the end. Why? I was probably terrified. We all feel we're the leads of our own show."

He further said: "As the seasons have gone on, we've all thought how it's going to end. Who's going to be alive? If you die, how do you die? Ten years we've been doing this and it can drive you mad, because showrunners ( and Dan Weiss) don't tell us and sometimes they change their mind."

The says that he could correctly guess how his character would end in the show. "I had all these ideas in my head and a version of one of them is how it ends up for David and Dan have a brilliant version of what I had," he said.

However, when asked to elaborate, Dinklage was unwilling to give it away. "I use any adjectives it will give it away. But I love how it ended up. And how it ends up for everybody. They had a beautiful gentle touch with some and a hard touch with others," he said.

"We're so used to the standard formula of bad guys dying and good guys living. What David and Dan have done with all this is beautiful, painful, and lovely. It takes the show somewhere that's dangerous and contemporary with what's going on in the world," he added.

The also expressed his love for and Sansa, saying, "I love those two characters when they're together. There's something so sensitive about their relationship."

"For something so horrible and arranged there was goodness to it and mutual affection in horrible circumstances. It was a marriage as a treaty, as a lot of those arranged marriages were," he added.

'Game of Thrones' final season is set to arrive on April 14 on

