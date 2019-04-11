B-town shares adorable pictures with their pet on National Pet Day

On the occasion of National Pet Day, several B-town actors took to to express their love towards their pet on Thursday.

Nene posted an collage of photos with her pet on her handle: "Happy National Pet Day," she captioned the post.

Kriti uploaded a picture with her cute little dog whom she named 'Disco'. The 'Heropanti' posted a throwback picture which she took for the first time with her pet.

"Throwback to my 1st pic with this lil fur-ball of mine!!. When came into my life and lit it all up with his naughtiness & loving licks!!My "come and stay" in this world of "people come and go"!! Happy National Pet Day my Munchkin," she captioned.

posted a video on her story with a cute little street dog in between her shooting schedule in Himachal Pradesh, where she is currently shooting for a titled 'Kaafir'.

.

