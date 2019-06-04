Archer, Roy fined for breach of ICC Code of Conduct, Pakistan for slow over rate

England's and have each been fined 15 per cent of their match fee for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men's World Cup match held between England and at on Monday. While Pakistan's has been fined for a minor over rate offence for the same game.

Roy breached Article 2.3 ICC Code of Conduct for players and support personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match. In addition to the 15 per cent fine, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.

The incident happened during the 14th over of Pakistan's innings when Roy used an audible obscenity after misfielding which was heard by the umpires.

was fined for showing dissent at an umpire's decision following a wide delivery in the 27th over of Pakistan's innings. Also, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.

was slapped with 20 per cent of his match fee while his teammates were fined 10 per cent each following a minor over rate breach after was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

All three players admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee of the elite panel of ICC match referees and therefore no need for a formal hearing.

England will play against on June 8 at

