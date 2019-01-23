Here's how Akshay and Kareena announced first day of shoot for 'Good News'

Bollywood stars Kumar and took to to announce the first day of shoot for their upcoming film 'Good News' in an innovative manner.

The Bollywood stars alluded to the #10YearsChallenge that has gone viral on and posted a picture collage of themselves from their film 'Kambhakt Ishq' that was released 10 years ago along with one from the sets of their current film.

In the photo, Kumar and can be seen looking at each other with their hands clasped together.

Kumar captioned the post, "2009 to 2019, the #GoodNews is that not much has changed, or so we hope First day of shoot it is, do send in your best wishes #10YearChallenge."

posted another picture on from the sets of the film and captioned it, " started ...New Beginnings."

Karan Johar, on Monday had taken to twitter to announce the date of the film's release and had written, "#GOODNEWS releases on the 6th of September, 2019!!! AKSHAY KAREENA DILJIT KIARA!!! Directed by RAJ MEHTA!!"

Notably, 'Good News' will see Akshay and Kareena reunite after 10 years and will also star and

The film revolves around a couple trying to have a baby and was earlier supposed to release in July.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)