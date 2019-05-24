Arjen Robben calls Pep Guardiola 'tactically brilliant'

-
ALSO READ
Robben admits he may never play for Bayern again
'Proud' Robben weighs up offers for after his Bayern exit
'Retirement is an option' - Bayern icon Robben dreaming of fairytale farewell
Retiring an option as Robben, 34, confirms imminent Bayern
Robben mulling Tokyo move after Bayern exit: reports
-
Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben heaped praise on Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City's treble-winning coach Pep Guardiola, calling him 'tactically brilliant'.
Robben, who is bidding farewell to the club, played under Guardiola as the latter used to coach Bayern Munich back in 2013.
"He is tactically brilliant. I had a lot of fun under him and continued to develop myself. Also, because he has used me in different positions," Goal.com quoted Robben, as saying.
Moreover, the Dutch winger even called Guardiola a 'football crazy' but in 'a positive way'
"Pep has established a very special style of play here. He is football crazy in a positive way," he said.
When Guardiola managed Bayern Munich, the only disappointment during his term was failing to deliver more Champions League success.
However, Robben backed Guardiola and said he does not represent this opinion.
"We were unlucky with injuries. You will never know what would have happened if everyone had been fit. Back then we were so strong that there was certainly more possible. I am really sorry that it did not work," Robben said.
"Some say Pep was not successful in Munich because he did not win the Champions League. I do not represent this opinion. Under Pep we played wonderful football and were three times in the Champions League semi-final. I know that coaches are also judged on titles, but I'm someone who looks outside the box. Football is not always fair," he added.
Apart from Robben, Franck Ribery and Rafinha are also set to depart from the club. However, Robben feels the club will continue to develop in the next season.
"The club will continue to develop next season. New players are coming, some veterans will go," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU