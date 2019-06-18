Arjun Kapoor reveals his story on battling from obesity in a post

who is busy preparing for his upcoming film 'Panipat', has recently shared a post revealing his story of battling with obesity and how he vowed never to give up.

The posted a series of messages on his handle along with his pictures where he can be seen lifting weights and working out in a gym.

"It's been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again...," he wrote alongside the picture.

In the second tweet, the thanked his trainer who brought him into a complete shape during the preparation of 'Panipat'.

" Efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year... I started training with Shivoham this January and slow and steady we have managed to At least lay a foundation during our prep for Panipat," he tweeted.

In the other tweets, the wrote about his journey of losing weight and how he managed to sweat out 50kgs in 3 years at the age of 20. "I vowed never to give up in the 3 years it took me to lose 50kgs when I was 20 years old & I sure as hell won't be giving up and letting go now... keeping the belief is key, u gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits," he wrote

"We all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually...," Arjun concluded.

Ever since the makers have announced the film and the actor was roped in for the main lead, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his role. Arjun is treating his fans with frequent pictures from his workout sessions where he can be seen ting into that perfect shape for his character in the film.

Some time back the 'Ki and Ka' actor shared a monochrome picture on the micro-blogging website flaunting his chiselled body, highlighting his biceps at the same time. His diligence is reflected in his hard-earned mesomorph body type.

'Panipat' is based on the fought between the Maratha Empire led by and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the of

The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.The directorial also stars and It is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's 'India's Most Wanted,' which was released on May 24. He will also appear in ' Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

