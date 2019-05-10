Kim Kardashian welcomes fourth child with Kayne West

Reality TV star has become a mum for the fourth time with husband

The 38-year old took to her handle on Friday to share the birth of their boy. "He's here and he's perfect!" she wrote.

"He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she wrote in her other post.

The couple had their fourth child via surrogacy.

On Thursday, Kim's sister Kourtney spilled the beans about the arrival of her nephew while filming the ' Show', which is set to air on this Saturday.

Kim's mother was a guest on the popular talk show and was surprised when had all of her grandchildren and eldest daughter come out to join her.

However, when Ellen shared that Kim was supposed to be there, Kourtney explained that her beloved sister had to rush to the hospital.

"My mom doesn't even know this but Kim's surrogate went into labour. So, she's at the hospital," Kourtney revealed.

Kris, who was taken aback by the news, said, "No! What are we doing here?! C'mon Ellen."

Kris' grandkids, who appeared on the show were Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, Reign Disick, North West, Saint West, and West. Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian's children did not appear on the show.

Kim's wellness and CBD-themed baby shower was attended by fellow celebrity friends including Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin, Nicole Williams, Sara Foster, Natalie Halcro, and Olivia Pierson

The couple is already proud parents to North, Saint, and This will be the power couple's second boy and the second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate with

