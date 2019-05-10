William-Kate and Harry-Meghan team up for UK mental health helpline

UK's royal family are teaming up to launch 'Shout' a much-needed initiative to promote mental awareness in the

According to E-News, Harry, Meghan Markle, and have teamed up to launch the new text messaging helpline that aims to support people in crisis and designed to prevent mental stress.

The helmed the innovative and much-needed program as part of the Royal Highnesses' campaign, which encourages conversations on mental

The and of and and of said in a statement, "We are incredibly excited to be launching this service, knowing it has the potential to reach thousands of vulnerable people every day. At the heart of this service will be an incredible national volunteer community, one which needs to grow to allow us to support more people in crisis. We hope that many more of you will join us and be part of something very special."

The helpline is supported by a team of dedicated volunteers, working in conjunction with qualified clinicians.

This is just one of the several projects that the Royal Family is taking part in to support mental awareness. In April, Meghan and shared on their handle shared the news that they are creating a TV series about for Apple.

and the of are executive producers on the show and the viewers can expect a 2020 premiere date."I truly believe that good and mental fitness is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self," the Duke of said in a statement shared via the social platform.

"It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive and share global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series," she added.

Oprah is excited about working with her "true partner" in the coming months, as she previously shared with E! News. Oprah commented on the Sussex's post, "Delighted to be partnering with you. Hope we shed a lot of Light.

