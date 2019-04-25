Are terrorists your relatives? Amit Shah asks Rahul, Mayawati and Akhilesh

Highlighting the airstrike carried by the Indian Air camp in Pakistan's Balakot, on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi, BSP supremo and and asked them whether they were related to terrorists.

While addressing a rally here, Shah said when the airstrike was carried out, the whole country was celebrating it, however, there was mourning in two places - one in and the other in offices of Rahul, and Akhilesh.

"Mujhe maloom nahi padta, aatankwadi ke mare, inke chehre ka nor chala gaya? bhai ye chachere-mamere bhai lagte hai kya apke? Apke chehre ka nor chala gaya (I don't underway why they got sad when Pakistan's terrorists were killed)," Shah said.

"We belong to the and is our Prime Minister, we can't do 'ILU-ILU' with terrorists. Nobody can play with the security of this nation," he added.

also criticised for staying mum on Conference leader Omar Abdullah's demand for having a separate for

"Today is the 14th day of me asking on what he has to say regarding Omar Adullah's statement on two Prime Ministers for the country. He is quiet. He is thinking of will become the again. If one day we won't have the power, and people will sit in Opposition, till there is even one BJP worker, nobody can separate from India," he said.

Later he added, "Till the time BJP is there, those who shout slogans for dividing will find themselves behind the bars.

