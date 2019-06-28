Arms, ammunitions recovered from Naxal camp in Chhattisgarh

Arms and ammunition have been recovered by security forces after an encounter broke out with Naxals here on Friday.

In the encounter that took place at 4 am this morning, ITBP 27 battalion destroyed a Naxal camp.

The police said that they have recovered a 303 rifle, two 12 bore pistols, one Bharmar gun, one air gun and a tent containing goods from a camp made by Naxals. The encounter took place near the hills of Kohlatola near Maharashtra border here.

A group of Naxals fled the spot seeing the huge number of security forces, sources said.

The search operation was conducted by district police, special task force and ITBP personnel when the encounter broke out with Naxals.

The search operation is still underway.

On Thursday, a Naxal of the Manipur-Nuapada divisional committee, carrying a reward of eight lakh on his head, was arrested by the Special Investigation Branch (SIB) team in Kanker.

