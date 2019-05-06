Armsprime Media launches Sherlyn Chopra's app

-
Armsprime Media, a new age technology company that helps celebrity and influencers build and monetise their own customised apps, has recently launched Sherlyn Chopra's app.
The app comes with multiple unique features to increase fan engagement and to share exclusive content with fans. The company already has 10 celebrities signed generating revenue of over USD 100k USD a month. Saurabh Kushwah is the founder of Armsprime Media he recently received his first round of funding from entrepreneur investor Raj Kundra.
"Our focus is to give power to the celebrities and social media influencers to create their own content and pricing structures for a Video on Demand and fan engagement Service like no other. We are proud to announce Sherlyn Chopra's app, which has had over 100,000 registrations in 24 hours of release and her fans are loving her app. Our Company is growing strength to strength and we have over 10 celebrities from India signed up and now we are closing deals for social media influencers in USA", said Saurabh Kushwah CEO, Armsprime.
"In the world of hyper-personalisation, it's time for celebrities, influencers and content creators to be their own media house. It's time to connect one's digital version with the versatile digital fan base available across all digital touch points. Not only does it bridge the gap between the celebrity/influencer/content creator and his/her fan base but also provides a fantastic platform for optimum content monetization. My official app powered by Armsprime Media is finally out and you can download the 'Sherlyn Chopra Official App' on the Google Play Store and App Store", said Sherlyn Chopra.
