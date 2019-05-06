Armsprime Media launches Sherlyn Chopra's app

Armsprime Media, a new company that helps celebrity and influencers build and monetise their own customised apps, has recently launched Sherlyn Chopra's app.

The app comes with multiple unique features to increase fan engagement and to share exclusive content with fans. The company already has 10 celebrities signed generating revenue of over USD 100k USD a month. Saurabh Kushwah is the of he recently received his first round of funding from investor

"Our focus is to give power to the celebrities and to create their own content and pricing structures for a and fan engagement Service like no other. We are proud to announce Sherlyn Chopra's app, which has had over 100,000 registrations in 24 hours of release and her fans are loving her app. Our Company is growing strength to strength and we have over 10 celebrities from signed up and now we are closing deals for in USA", said Saurabh Kushwah CEO, Armsprime.

"In the world of hyper-personalisation, it's time for celebrities, influencers and content creators to be their own It's time to connect one's digital version with the versatile digital fan base available across all digital touch points. Not only does it bridge the gap between the celebrity/influencer/content creator and his/her fan base but also provides a fantastic platform for optimum content monetization. My app powered by is finally out and you can download the ' App' on the and App Store", said

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)