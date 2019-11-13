CM Kejriwal hints at extending odd-even scheme as Delhi air quality worsens

With the air quality deteriorating to 'severe' category in the capital, Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday hinted at extending the odd-even road rationing scheme that is operational in the city.

"If required, we can extend the odd-even scheme," Kejriwal told reporters when asked about the initiative being given a likely extension in view of the rising air pollution in Delhi.

The overall (AQI) in Delhi and NCR region today entered the 'severe' category again with not much improvement expected for the next two days. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the capital docked at 472 as of 3:30 pm.

In an attempt to reduce traffic congestion and tackle pollution, the began in the capital from November 4 and will go on till November 15. The initiative is applicable from 8 am to 8 pm. It was not applicable on November 10, Sunday.

The road rationing scheme prohibits plying of private vehicles based on the last digit of their registration numbers. Vehicles with even digits are only allowed to ply on even days, and those with odd numbers on odd days.

Electric vehicles, two-wheelers, women-only vehicles with children aged up to 12 years, vehicles occupied by physically-disabled persons and those belonging to VVIPs, including the President and Prime Minister, are exempted from the scheme.

This is the third edition of the odd-even restrictions on private vehicles in Delhi. The first two versions of the initiative were introduced in 2016.

Kejriwal has repeatedly blamed both Haryana and Punjab governments for the noxious smog that has enveloped Delhi and its adjoining regions as a result of the burning of crop residue in the two states.