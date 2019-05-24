As former PM faced defeat twice; LS defeat not a big issue: Deve Gowda

Former HD on Friday dismissed as "not a big issue", his drubbing at the Lok Sabha polls.

"As a former Prime Minister, This is not a big issue," he told here.

The JD (S) leader who lost to BJP's G S Basavaraj from Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat by a 13,000 vote margin said his concern is to strengthen the base of his party.

"My concern is how to save a regional party. I will see that JDS strengthens its base. I will take the responsibility and proceed forward," said Gowda.

The veteran further said that he won't blame anyone for his defeat.

"I am not going to blame anybody for the loss. How it happened is not to be discussed in media," he said.

Asked about the future of the Congress-JD(S) government in after the Lok Sabha polls, he said: "It is the responsibility of both the parties to give a stable government."

Pradesh Committee on Friday expressed confidence that the coalition government of and JD(S) in will stay its course and take everybody together going forward.

Later in the day, HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, "Met coordination committee @ today. We discussed various issues including the outcome of loksabha polls, better coordination between for the smooth functioning of the coalition govt. ahead and on reaching the development programs of the govt to the people."

The won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it just leaving one seat each to and JD(S).

is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

