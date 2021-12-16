Ashes: Excited to see Neser get his chance in baggy green, says Cummins

"Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green," Cummins said. Photo: cricketcomau

Australia Test skipper on Thursday expressed disappointment on missing out on the second Ashes Test but said he was excited to see Michael Neser finally getting a chance to make debut in the longest format.

Cummins has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England after being deemed a close contact of a person who received a positive COVID-19 test last night.

Jhye Richardson and Neser have come in for Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the Australia playing XI.

"Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but COVID has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along!" Cummins tweeted.

According to Australia, Cummins was dining in a restaurant last night and did not breach any biosecurity protocols. He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a PCR test, which produced a negative result.

Steve Smith will captain the team in Cummins' absence. Neser has been included in the playing XI to make his Test debut and Travis Head will be vice-captain.

"Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were dining at the same restaurant as Cummins but at a separate table outdoors. SA Health has deemed them casual contacts and they are free to play," Australia said.

