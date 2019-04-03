Ashley Judd's lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein paused

One thing at a time. A ruled, on Tuesday, that Harvey doesn't have to continue fighting the lawsuit filed against him by American and political activist Ashley Judd, until after his criminal sexual assault trial.

In April 2018, the filed a lawsuit against the producer claiming he sexually harassed her and alleged that he had ruined her career by asking not to cast her in 'The Lord of the Rings' in 1998.

However, U.S. Philip Gutierrez, in September, dismissed Judd's sexual harassment accusation against the producer, finding that it would be unprecedented to apply the law or ruling to a However, he allowed her claim to move forward.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in January, asked Gutierrez to stay the suit, arguing that he needed to preserve his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the criminal matter and as a result couldn't effectively defend himself against the

On Tuesday, the granted the motion, stating that while the nature of Judd's suit and the criminal case are "quite different," there's a reason to suspect they may intersect.

The 50-year-old actor was one of the firsts to raise voice against She told that the had invited her to a hotel room in late 1996 or early 1997, and tried to massage her. He even asked her to watch him take a shower, but she refused to do so and walked out.

Judd had revealed that she wanted to work in 'The Lord of the Rings' but she did not get the opportunity. After the scandal, had said in an interview that Weinstein's film company had discouraged him from casting Judd and another actor Mira Sorvino, describing them as a "nightmare to work with."

Judd had also revealed that she only had a two-day role in the 1995 film titled 'Smoke' which went positive and she had no interaction with Weinstein during that time, and that's why Weinstein's comments were defamatory and demeaning.

However, Weinstein's lawyers argued that the allegations did not rise to the level of sexual assault and that the entire suit against him should be thrown out due to the statute of limitations. They also added that the producer had tried casting Judd in other roles, proving that he did not want to harm her career.

More than 80 women, including the actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and have opened about similar stories against Weinstein. Some accused him of using physical force to compel them to have sex, while others said he tried to exchange parts in movies for sex or threatened to ruin their careers if they did not fulfill his demands.

