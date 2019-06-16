JUST IN
Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens serve as bridesmaids at Kim Hidalgo's wedding

American actresses Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens served as bridesmaids for the 'Pretty Little Liars' star Brant Daugherty and actress Kim Hidalgo's wedding in Northern California.

Ashley posted a Boomerang video right before the ceremony commenced along with Vanessa and other bridesmaids. All the six girls wore almost matching vintage-style, beaded lavender gowns.

"We're ready for you @kimhidalgo!!" the actress and singer wrote alongside the video she posted.

Earlier she also posted a beautiful snap of the bride, expressing her excitement of being her "fairy friend's" bridesmaid.

"My fairy friend @kimhidalgo is getting married!!!! This was taken at my wedding almost 5 years ago and now it's her turn I can't wait to be by your side as you've always been for me. I love you Kim!!! #kimandbrant," she captioned the post.

Daugherty and Hidalgo met on a dating app three years ago. The actor proposed Hidalgo last year on Valentine's Day during a trip to Europe.

At the wedding, Daugherty looked dapper in a bespoke suit by JB Clothiers while the bride chose to wear beaded, mermaid-style gown featuring a long train.

The newlyweds have a plan to go to Greece for their honeymoon.

